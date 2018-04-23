Sané wins PFA Young Player of the Year award

Germany international Leroy Sané has been voted as the PFA’s Young Player of the Year for the 2017/2018 season. The 22-year-old winger, who alongside Germany teammate Ilkay Gündogan plays for Manchester City under Pep Guardiola and secured the Premier League title last week, has scored nine goals and collected 12 assists in 28 league games as well as 13 goals and 16 assists in all competitions. He called the award “a huge honour”.

Sané was also up for the Player of the Year award, but it was Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah who would take it home. “It’s a massive honour. I’ve worked hard and I’m extremely happy to have won this award,” said the Egyptian, who has scored 41 goals in 46 competitive games for Jürgen Klopp’s side. Liverpool are set to play AS Roma in the first-leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday.

The Premier League’s top scorer list is currently led by Salah, who has scored 31 league goals. Aside from Sané and Salah, Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), David De Gea (Manchester United), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) and David Silva (Manchester City) also received nominations.