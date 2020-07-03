Sané to join FC Bayern München

Germany international Leroy Sané has made the move from Manchester City to record German champions Bayern München. The 24-year-old winger has signed on a five-year deal until 2025. After suffering a cruciate ligament injury on 22nd June 2019, Sané recently made his comeback for City in a 5-0 win against Burnley.

“FC Bayern are a big club with big ambitions, which match my own. I’m looking forward to this new challenge and cannot wait to train with the team,” Sané said. “I know Hansi Flick from my time with the Germany U21s, and we had a good relationship back then already. I want to win as many titles as possible with FC Bayern, as well as challenging for the Champions League.”

Chairman of the FC Bayern executive board, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, said, “We are pleased to be able to welcome Leroy Sané to FC Bayern. He is an exceptional player who has consistently proven his talent over the past years, especially with the national team. Our goal is to attract the best German players to FC Bayern and signing Leroy is the perfect example of this.”

Kahn: “A top-level talent”

World Cup runner-up and FC Bayern executive board member, Oliver Kahn, is also pleased to welcome Sané to Bayern, saying “We are all very, very happy to have been able to convince Leroy to join FC Bayern München. There are no doubts about his qualities as a player. His speed, his technical ability and the threat he poses in front of goal all make him a top-level talent. Additionally, his personality and his character are a perfect fit for our team. Our goal is to build an axis on the pitch, from our goalkeeper through to our attackers, and Leroy is a key part of that plan. By adding him to our squad, we have taken an important step towards ensuring that we can continue to compete with the very top teams in Europe.”

Leroy Sané has made 21 senior appearances for Germany, scoring five goals. Sané was part of the EURO 2016 squad, and played for FC Schalke 04 from 2014 to 2016 (47 games, 11 goals).