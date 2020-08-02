Sandro Wagner announces his retirement

Former Germany international Sandro Wagner has ended his active playing career aged 32. “I’m incredibly thankful that football enabled me to have a wonderful life. I have been able to fulfill my dreams and goals,” said the former Bundesliga player. Wagner won eight caps for the national side and featured Werder Bremen, Hertha BSC, TSG Hoffenheim and FC Bayern among other teams.

Wagner’s last club was Tianjin Teda in China, however he agreed to terminate his contract last week. Wagner won three titles at FC Bayern, was part of the U21 Euros winning side in 2009 and also picked up a winners medal at the 2017 Confederations Cup. “I was especially proud to play for my country,” revealed Wagner, who scored five goals in his Germany career.

He will start a special DFB coaching course in September, with a view to “becoming a coach by next summer.” Wagner will now enjoy a year off and spend some time with his family, “who he has to thank the most” as they were always there for him – even if he wasn’t always able to be with his wife and children during his professional career.” Wagner is retiring on good terms: “I have enjoyed this long journey and I’m simply thankful.”

created by mmc/dr