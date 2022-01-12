Salger: "We want to break down KSC"

TSV 1860 München are the only third-division side remaining in the DFB-Pokal, amongst 10 Bundesliga and five second-tier clubs. Stephan Salger is a man who knows how to serve for surprise in the competition, who once reached the semi-finals with Arminia Bielefeld. In an interview with DFB.de, the 31-year-old spoke about the upcoming game against Karslruher SC on Tuesday (18:30 CET).

DFB.de: You featured in 132 Bundesliga 2 games and more than 150 3. Liga matches in your career. Despite your vast experience, is the DFB-Pokal still something special?

Stephan Salger: Of course. A loss means you’re out of the cup. That’s what makes this competition so special. Also, most of the matches are under the floodlights, often against higher-tier opponents. Together with the fans, that can make for a really special atmosphere. DFB-Pokal games are always fun.

DFB.de: The ‘Lions’ have already knocked out two second-division opponents this season. Which match did you enjoy more: the 5-4 win on penalties against Darmstadt, or the 1-0 win against Schalke?

Salger: Based on the emotions, it has to be the penalty shootout win. I even stepped up to take the final shot. I wasn’t putting myself under any extra pressure in that situation, because a Darmstadt player had already missed once. The match against FC Schalke 04 was also a special one for me. It was the first time since I joined the club in summer 2020 that the Grünwalder was allowed to be sold-out, due to the Coronavirus measures in place, so we were able to build on the support from the fans.

DFB.de: Did you have a team that you really wanted to be drawn against?

Salger: Personally, I would have really looked forward to facing 1. FC Köln. I made my professional debut for Effzeh, having moved up through the ranks of the youth teams and the reserves. A reunion there would have been something special. Karlsruher SC are also a good draw, however.

DFB.de: Despite their success in the DFB-Pokal this season, why has your team struggled in the 3. Liga so far?

Salger: It took us a while to process the fact that we missed out on the promotion play-off by one spot last season. That was the beginning of a rollercoaster ride for us. After strong performances, we had a few that weren’t as good. Even that phase when we lost just one of seven games didn’t really take us anywhere. The six draws we picked up were too many. In the end, we dropped more points than we picked up. The way the games went also often felt like defeats. Ahead of the winter break, we were able to get some consistency back in. Now, it will be about building on that.

DFB.de: Head coach Michael Köllner brought in a back-three for the last two games ahead of the winter break. Has that changed your role a bit?

Salger: I don’t think it changes how I defend, compared to how I would in a back-four. We sit back a bit deeper now, with the change. There wasn’t a lot of time to get used to the new system during the first half of the season. It was important that we communicate. The back-three performed well during both games, which we both won without conceding. We worked hard to earn ourselves that bit of luck in the game.

DFB.de: 1860 München were one club that went away for training camp during the winter break. What impressions were you able to take home with you from Belek and Turkey?

Salger: The conditions there were great. There was an earthquake there on the morning of the first day, but I didn’t feel anything. It was a very intense time, and we trained twice a day nearly every day. A training camp also helps the team grow closer together, based on all the time you spend together.

DFB.de: Including the DFB-Pokal match, you will have five competitive games within 16 days in January. Are you prepared for that?

Salger: We’re feeling good. Ending the year with two wins without conceding was good for us. We want to build on this momentum. Our 3-1 win against Hansa Rostock in training camp was also good for us.

DFB.de: What can you still achieve this season?

Salger: We’re going into this round of 16 match intending to win it. We believe we can do it. In terms of the league, we will have a better idea at the end of January. Currently, we’re stuck in no man’s land in the table. We shouldn’t look too far ahead; however, but instead take it one step at a time. We want to consistently pick up points and get in a good rhythm.

DFB.de: Back in 2014/15, you reached the semi-finals with then third-tier side Arminia Bielefeld. What memories do you have of that?

Salger: Things weren’t going so well for us in the league at the time. Opening our cup campaign with a 4-1 win against SV Sandhausen gave us some confidence. The fact that we managed to beat three Bundesliga sides after that in Hertha BSC, Werder Bremen and Borussia Mönchengladbach was incredible. I still have several shirts from back then at home. We didn’t really stand a chance against eventual champions Wolfsburg in the semis. I was impressed with how the fans reacted. Despite losing 4-0, they still cheered us for our performance. I enjoy thinking back to that.

DFB.de: How do you see your chances against Karlsruher SC?

Salger: I played together at Köln with KSC head coach Christian Eichner. I think the path he’s taken is impressive. His open and honest way of communicating makes it clear to his team what to do. If Karlsruhe have a good day, then it could be tough for us. It will be down to us to not let that happen. We want to break down KSC.

created by dfb/mmc