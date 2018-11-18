Sabiri voted man-of-the-match for Netherlands game

Last Friday, the Germany U21s beat the Netherlands 3-0 in a confident display. Coach Stefan Kuntz was very pleased with the team’s performance: “Overall, there were a lot of positives to take from the game.” A large part of this success was down to Abdelhamid Sabiri. The young Huddersfield town player was on the score sheet, along with Philipp Ochs and Törless Knöll, and put in a very strong performance.

Sabiri’s first goal, in just his second appearance for the U21s, was good enough for fans to vote him as man-of-the-match for the Netherlands game. The 21-year-old got more than half of the votes (58.9%) to win the prize, with debutant goalscorer Knöll in second place with 37.3%.