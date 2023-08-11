Saarbrücken send Karlsruhe packing in first round

Third-tier side 1. FC Saarbrücken opened the first round of the DFB-Pokal with the first shock of the competition, knocking out 2. Bundesliga team Karlsruher SC after a 2-1 win. SV Sandhausen also surprised Hannover 96, coming back from 2-0 and 3-2 down to draw 3-3, before winning 4-2 on penalties. Meanwhile, Borussia Mönchengladbach became the first team to reach the second round after a 7-0 thrashing of Oberliga outfit TuS Bersenbrück.

After what had been a quiet first half in Saarbrücken’s Ludwigsparkstation, KSV should have taken the lead in stoppage time, but Fabian Schleisener was denied one-on-one with Tim Schreiber. Things picked up after the break and Tim Civeja beat two defenders before curling home from 18 yards to put the 3. Liga side 1-0 in front (47’).

Lukas Boeder had a golden chance to make it two, latching onto a deflected shot from Civeja, although goalkeeper Patrick Drewes made himself big to keep the Saarbrücken man out (58’). They were made to rue that wasted opportunity in the 65th minute, when Lars Stindl’s corner went all the way in to level the scores. However, FCS snatched victory in the 90th minute, with Kai Brünker pouncing on a loose ball in the back to smash home the winner.

Rollercoaster match in Sandhausen

After an even start in Sandhausen, the second-tier side from Hannover struck first in the 27th minute courtesy of Louis Schaub, converting Cedric Teuchert’s cross from six yards. A direct free-kick from Marcel Halstenberg made it 2-0 (42’), although Rouwen Hennings’ penalty in the second minute of first-half injury time brought SVS back into contention.

Hannover looked to restore their two-goal cushion after the change of ends, but after a close-fought battle, an own-goal from Bright Arrey-Mbi levelled the scores in the 77th minute. The final stages of normal time were action packed, with H96 retaking the lead through Teuchert’s beautiful strike and then Sandhausen equalising once more through Tim Knipping. A goalless period of extra time followed, before third-division club Sandhausen held their nerve in the penalty shootout.

Gladbach’s slow start unpunished

Bersenbrück came out of the traps strongly at Bremer Brücke in Osnabrück and had a double chance to take the lead inside two minutes through Enes Muric and then Saikouba Manneh, but both were well saved by Jonas Omlin. It wasn’t long before the Bundesliga side demonstrated their quality though, and Franck Honorat opened the scoring with a deflected strike after 22 minutes.

The goals flew in quickly now, as Nathan Ngoumou’s curling shot (27’) and a brace from Tomáš Čvančara soon made it 4-0 (32’, 35’). The scoring didn’t stop after the restart. Honorat grabbed his second, before substitutes Robin Hack (78’) and Grant-Leon Ranos (89’) completed the 7-0 win in the second half.

Schalke get the better of Braunschweig

Two second-division sides in Eintracht Braunschweig and FC Schalke 04 faced off in the 20:45 CEST kick off and the hosts went ahead thanks to Anthony Ujah’s superb finish in the 12th minute. Schalke, however, turned things around in the first half courtesy of goals from Kenan Karaman (19’) and Paul Seguin (42’), the latter a thunderous strike into the top corner from S04’s summer signing.

The second half was a slow burner, with the majority of the action coming in injury time, although Schalke’s Bryan Lasme did come close to scoring from off the bench (74’). Danny Latza added a third for the Royal Blues in the second minute of added time, two minutes after Braunschweig’s Sebastian Griesbeck was shown a second yellow card. Schalke’s Lino Tempelmann also saw red for two yellows in the 96th minute, but it ultimately didn’t matter for the five-time winners.

created by mmc/mh