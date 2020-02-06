Saarbrücken keep their Pokal dream alive – plenty of goals in Bayern win

For the first time since 2012, a Regionalliga side has advanced to the quarterfinals of the DFB-Pokal. 1. FC Saarbrücken triumphed 5-3 on penalties (0-0 a.e.t.) against Bundesliga 2 side Karlsruher SC. After a 4-3 win over Hoffenheim, record champions Bayern München are through to the quarterfinals for the 13th year in a row.

Two own goals in Munich, before Müller steps up

Bayern set the tone right from the start, but it was TSG who had something to celebrate first. Manuel Neuer made a great save off a shot from TSG’s latest signing, Jacob Bruun Larsen, but Ihlas Bebou’s rebound took a deflection off Jerome Boateng and went in (8’). Bayern didn’t take long to respond, with Alphonso Davies crossing it into the box for Müller. Hübner was unlucky to get to the ball first and sent it past keeper Philip Pentke to bring the score level once again. Müller then turned the game on its head by redirecting a pinpoint pass from David Alaba into the net (20’).

Both Lewandowski and Gnabry were unable to add to Bayern’s tally after strong saves from Pentke. However, Lewandowski would get his goal just eight minutes before half time, as he headed it into the back of the net.

Bayern continued to direct the pace of the match in the second go-around, with both Lewandowski and Müller testing Pentke. Hoffenheim had a chance of their own down the other end, but Bebou’s shot went wide. Lewandowski then added his second of the night, scoring another header to make it 4-1. Dabbur would get two late goals for TSG and served for a nervy end to the match, but it was too little, too late for Hoffenheim.

Saarbrücken’s Batz comes up big

Karlsruher SC started strong in front of 6,800 fans in the sold-out Hermann-Neuberger-Stadion in Völklingen, but failed to create many chances. KSC would go into the break with 10 shots on goal to zero for the hosts, but the score remained deadlocked.

Saarbrücken had their first chance of the night in the 47th minute through Fabian Eisele, but it was KSC who looked more dangerous in front of goal yet again. Neither side was able to finish their chances, with the match heading to extra time.

In the end, the match needed penalties to determine the winner. Saarbrücken keeper Batz made a big stop against Pisot, before Christopher Schorch netted Saarbrücken’s fifth and final penalty to send the home fans wild as the fourth-tier side advanced to the quarterfinals.

created by dfb/mmc