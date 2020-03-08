Saarbrücken host Leverkusen, Bayern versus Frankfurt rematch

FC Bayern and Eintracht face off in a rematch of the 2017/18 final, while fourth-tier 1. FC Saarbrücken drew Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-final of the DFB-Pokal. Germany women’s goalkeeper Almuth Schult had the honour of drawing the four teams from the pot on Sunday (8th March) evening at the German Football Museum in Dortmund.

The two semi-finals will take place on 21st and 22nd April 2020, with the exact fixtures still to be confirmed. The two winners will contest the DFB-Pokal final at Berlin’s Olympiastadion on 23rd May 2020.