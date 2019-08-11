Saarbrücken celebrate sensational win, while Mannheim put up a fight

Union demolish Halberstadt

A thrilling Sunday afternoon of DFB-Pokal action saw 53 goals fall in regular time, with two matches heading to penalties. We have a recap of all the day's action across the board.

The newly-promoted Bundesliga side got off to a strong start in their DFB-Pokal campaign, as Union opened the scoring against Halberstadt with a goal from Keven Schlotterbeck in the 27th minute. The floodgates were opened in the second half, as Berlin overpowered the fourth-tier side. Goals from Sebastian Anderson (65’) and Christoph Lenz (67’) extended Union’s scoreline. Joshua Mees (71’) and Robert Andrich (76’) put the finishing touches on what was already a clear win, before Anthony Ujah added one more in the 89th minute.

Darmstadt fully in control

It was another high-scoring affair as Darmstadt dispatched fifth-division Oberneuland. Despite holding the guests at bay for a good half an hour, Darmstadt were able to pull ahead after a goal from Fabian Schnellhardt (32’). Marvin Mehlen doubled the lead for the guests shortly after (38’). Darmstadt were able to extend their lead to 3-0 in the first half after Serdar Dursun put it in the back of the net (43’). The second half started with a goal for the hosts, as Ebrima Jobe got his side on the board (48’). But, catching up to Darmstadt was out of the question, as the second-division side would go on to add another three goals to their tally. Dursun would add to his haul and net a hat-trick (56’, 75’), while Tim Starke added another one late on (89’).

Kiel thump Salmrohr

There are four divisions between FSV Salmrohr and Holstein Kiel, and although the sixth-tier side kept the score to 1-0 for over 50 minutes, the big gulf in class between the two sides eventually showed.

Makana Baku opened the scoring (39’), before adding two second-half goals to complete his Pokal hat-trick (65’, 76’). Lee Jae-Sung got the rout going with the second goal (54’), as David Atanga (63’) and Finn Porath (88’) also bagged to seal Kiel’s place in the next round draw.

Saarbrücken put nine-men Regensburg out

A first-round cup classic ensued in Völklingen, as Regionalliga Südwest side put out SSV Jahn Regensburg. The game, however, didn’t really spark to life until the second period. Gillian Jurcher put FCS ahead (53’), before Regensburg went ahead 2-1 after a penalty from Max Besuschkow (64’) and a goal from striker Marco Gruttner (74’).

The game then turned on its head when the goalscorer Besuschkow was shown a second yellow card and Manuel Zeitz subsequently equalised for the home side. Jurcher added his second in injury time to seal a 3-2 win and Regensburg were reduced to nine after Andreas Geipl was sent off at the end.

Hertha stroll to win over debutants Eichstätt

Regionalliga Bayern side VfB Eichstätt failed to cause an upset on their DFB-Pokal debut against Bundesliga outfit Hertha BSC. The visitors struck twice early on through Vladimir Darida (11’) and captain Vedad Ibisevic (12’). The skipper then added his 17th DFB-Pokal goal of his career just before the break. Eichstätt shocked the guests from the capital at the start of the second half as Julian Kugel pulled one back, but any hope of a comeback was quickly ruined by goals from Salomon Kalou (62’) and Alexander Esswein (75’), as Hertha sealed a convincing 5-1 win.

Frankfurt win a thriller in Mannheim

3. Liga club SV Waldhof Mannheim almost caused a huge cup shock against the 2017/18 winners Eintracht Frankfurt. Two goals from Valmir Sulejmani (3’, 11’) gave the hosts a stunning early lead in a sold-out stadium. Daichi Kamada pulled one back (21’), before Filip Kostic fired home an equaliser on the stroke of half time (45’). Mannheim then led again thanks to Jan Hendrik Marx’s effort (72’) and it looked as it Frankfurt could be heading for a second consecutive first-round exit in the DFB-Pokal. Ante Rebic, however, had other ideas. The Croatian scored a stunning hat-trick in the final fifteen minutes (76’, 81’, 88’) to seal Eintracht’s place in the next round (5-3).

Leipzig survive scare on the road at Osnabrück

Last year’s runners-up RB Leipzig are through to the second round, but not without a scare at second tier VfL Osnabrück. Marcel Sabitzer sent Julian Nagelsmann’s team on their way (7’), however Etienne Amenyido found an immediate answer to level proceedings (9’). A quick burst of two goals around the half hour mark from Lukas Klostermann and Sabitzer meant Leipzig had a comfortable 3-1 lead at the interval. Marcos Alvarez converted a second-half penalty for Osnabrück, but Leipzig survived a nervy ending to ensure a first win under new coach Nagelsmann.

Paderborn hang on against Rödinghausen

The first half belonged to Paderborn, as the first-tier side took a 2-0 lead against fourth-division Rödinghausen. Goals by Uwe Hunemeier (28’) and Christopher Antwi-Adjej (43’) took the guests into the halftime break. Rödinghausen found their way back into the match, with Simon Engelmann netting for the home side (53’). Duisburg would extend their lead once more through Streli Mamba (73’). Then, Rödinghausen’s comeback well and truly got underway, with Lars Lokotsch coming in off the bench and scoring a brace to bring his side level (80’, 85’). Neither side was able to break through, as time ticked ran out in extra time. In the shootout, it was Paderborn who would prevail after Rödinghausen saw two of their attempts saved.

St. Pauli complete comeback

The underdogs from Lübeck would grab a surprise lead early on, as Yannick Deichmann put the fourth-tier side up in the 9th minute. As the second half got underway, it would once again be the Lübeck fans that had something to celebrate, after a goal from Marvin Thiel (55’). What looked like an upset in the making was spoiled by St. Pauli, as Waldemar Sobota (63’) and Dimitrios Diamantakos (66’) scored two quick goals to bring the guest level. In extra time, St. Pauli would take the lead for the first time after a goal from Marvin Knoll (94’). But, Lübeck would respond with a goal from Ahmet Aslan (115’) that would send the match to penalties. In the end, it was Pauli who would move on to the next round after defeating Lübeck 4-3 (3-3 a.e.t.).

created by dfb/mmc