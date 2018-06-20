Russia have scored eight goals in their first two games

Russia on brink of quarters after beating Egypt

Host nation Russia took a huge stride towards qualifying for the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup by beating Egypt 3-1 in their second Group A fixture in St Petersburg.

Stanislav Cherchesov’s side maintained their 100% record in the competition, and managed to keep Egyptian star Mohamed Salah relatively quiet for the duration of Monday night’s game.

“We wanted to win, and that’s what we did. We will now look to prepare ourselves for the next game,” said Cherchesov.

Russia opened the tournament on Thursday by beating Saudi Arabia 5-0 and it was an own goal from Ahmed Fathy that set them on their way this time around. Denis Cheryshev scored his third goal of the competition to make it two before Artem Dzyuba put the result beyond doubt. Salah’s late penalty was a mere consolation.

Uruguay take on Saudi Arabia in the second matchday two fixture in Group A on Wednesday.

