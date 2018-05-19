Rüdiger wins FA Cup with Chelsea

Germany international Antonio Rüdiger has won the FA Cup with Chelsea this afternoon. In the final in London’s Wembley Stadium, Chelsea saw off Manchester United 1-0 to win the eighth FA Cup in the club’s history. Eden Hazard scored the only goal of the game after he was fouled in the penalty area and took the resulting spotkick.

Rüdiger started for Chelsea and put in a solid performance to ensure Chelsea’s goal was not breached. The 25-year-old continually came out on top of battles with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Jessie Lingard and Marcus Rashford. It’s Rüdiger’s first season at the club since joining from AS Roma last summer. He has been named in Joachin Löw’s preliminary World Cup squad.