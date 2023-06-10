Rüdiger: “We want to excite the fans”

The preparations are underway for the upcoming international games against Ukraine on Monday (18:00 CEST), Poland on 16th June (20:45 CEST) and Columbia on 20th June (20:45 CEST). Kevin Trapp and Antonio Rüdiger spoke to DFB.de ahead of these about the importance of the Ukraine match and a back three.

Antonio Rüdiger on...

...three at the back and his role in the system: In the past we often tried out playing with a back three. It’s good to have different systems in case we have to switch things up in a game. I’ve never played in the centre and don’t think that I will play there. In the centre you have to stay and cover, whereas I want to get more forward on the outside.

...the incident at the airport: I definitely overreacted. I apologise to those who wanted autographs.

...his plan when defending against Erling Haaland in the Champions League semi-final: I don’t plan something like that; it just happens in the moment. I do like to try and get in their head, however, just like Erling Haaland. I only told him that I liked him. (laughs)

...the Ukraine game: We don’t have a lot of time left until the European Championship. We want to continue to develop and excite the fans.

...his experience and role as a leading player: I’ve been around for a while in professional football. I pass on everything that I have experienced. I can definitely give the young players good advice, also regarding transfers abroad. I see myself as a leader and I am one of the experienced players here. You have to lead the way and help people along.

...Niklas Süle: Of course we are surprised that he isn’t here, but this is the decision of the coach and you have to accept it. I hope he is back soon.

Kevin Trapp on...

...his call-up and role as a substitute: It’s always a great feeling to play for Germany, especially given the context of the 1000th international match. Hopefully it will be a good game and we can come out on top; it’s a special day for me. The situation and my role are clear; I know what’s required of me. Nevertheless, I want to prove myself in the long term. The national coach has told me that I will play and I’m assuming that it will be for 90 minutes. As a goalkeeper you have to be patient and take your chances when they come.

...the disappointing end to the season for BVB players: Of course we talked about it, but I don’t have the feeling that it’s weighing down on anyone else. It’s part of football. I think everyone is focused on the national team.

...his role in the back three: Little changes for a goalkeeper, it’s mainly about communication and supporting each other. I know the system of three at the back from Frankfurt and can give the team security within that.

created by mmc/ln