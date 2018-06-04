Rudy: “The World Cup has always been my biggest goal”

Sebastian Rudy is one of the players selected for the World Cup in Russia. He missed out on the 2016 European Championships after making Joachim Löw’s preliminary squad. However, strong performances in the training camp in Eppen meant the Bayern Munich midfielder is part of the 23 man squad representing Germany at the World Cup. We spoke to the 28-year-old about his excitement, the defeat to the Austria and looking ahead to the World Cup.

DFB.de: Mr Rudy, today was the day the head coach made his decision regarding who would go to the World Cup. How happy are you to be part of the final squad?

Sebastian Rudy: I’m very happy! As a footballer, it’s a dream to go a World Cup. I’m delighted. It’s been a big aim of min. I’m looking forward to travelling to Russia.

DFB.de: How have you found the camp in South Tyrol?

Rudy: It’s been great. It’s very intensive but I think we’ve achieved a lot in a short space of time. As you saw against Austria, there are things we still have to work on to be ready for the first group game. In the past twelve days, I’ve been doing everything in my power to reach my goal of featuring in a World Cup. I’ve given 120% in every training session. You can never ease off. You have to keep going and that’s what I’ve done.

DFB.de Are you fully fit heading into the tournament?

Rudy: Yes. No niggles thankfully.

DFB.de: Where is the competition greater? Here or at Bayern?