Rudi Völler returns to the DFB

Rudi Völler will take over as the new director of the Germany national team on 1st February. In appointing Völler, the German Football Association (DFB) are following the recommendation made by a task force called for by DFB President Bernd Neuendorf and DFB Vice-President Hans-Joachim Watzke. In addition to Völler himself, this group also included Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Oliver Kahn, Matthias Sammer and Oliver Mintzlaff. The board of the DFB agreed to this suggestion. For Völler, it is a return to the DFB once again. He played 90 games for Germany from 1982 until 1994, winning the World Cup in Italy in 1990. From 2000 until 2004, he was manager of the national team and reached the World Cup final in 2002 with the team.

Rudi Völler: "After plenty of great years at Bayer 04 Leverkusen, I am coming back here, where I have already been allowed to enjoy a brilliant time as manager. Therefore, I go into this new task with the national team with gratitude, passion and lots of motivation. First of all, we have to lay the foundations for a successful home European Championship in 2024, supported by the whole of Germany. We have the players to do this. Out of these top players, we want to form a close-knit community, a strong-willed and likeable national team with the clear purpose of winning back the complete support of the fans. Above all, I would like to give plenty of support to head coach Hansi Flick and his coaching team."

"Optimal candidate for the next 20 months"

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf: "I would like to thank the members of the task force for their efforts and good advice. In the shape of Rudi Völler, we have found together the optimal candidate for the next 20 months. Rudi Völler is one of the great figures in German football. I am looking forward to working with him and to Euro 2024 with optimism."

Germany head coach Hansi Flick: "Rudi is a constant in German football. He has thrilled the fans in both his manner and his successes as a player, coach and general manager. At this point in time, with his experience with the national team and his years of work at Bayer Leverkusen, he is the right appointment for the task ahead. My coaching team and I are looking forward to working together with him towards the home European Championship next year."

DFB Vice-President Hans-Joachim Watzke: "I am very happy that Rudi Völler is prepared to take on this challenging task. Due to his CV, his outstanding accomplishments and his personality, he is the ideal solution for the German Football Association."