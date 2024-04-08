Rudi Völler extends contract at the DFB until 2026

Rudi Völler will remain director of the Germany men’s national team until beyond EURO 2024. This was unanimously decided by the supervisory board and general assembly of DFB GmbH & Co KG on Monday (8/4). The 1990 FIFA World Cup winner’s contract has been extended until the end of the next edition in the USA, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

The 63-year-old was appointed in February 2023 on the recommendation of a task force implemented by DFB president Bernd Neuendorf and DFB vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke and the agreement of the DFB's executive board. As a player, Völler picked up 90 caps for Germany between 1982 and 1994 and won the 1990 World Cup in Italy, was a runner-up in 1986 in Mexico and also came second at EURO 1992 in Sweden. He was then head coach of the national team from 2000 to 2004, reaching the World Cup final in 2002.

Rudi Völler said: “In the past 14 months in this role, I’ve found that this position of great responsibility at the DFB has grown closer and closer to my heart every day. What maybe started from a feeling of obligation to Germany, the DFB and the national team has turned into a personal labour of love for me over time. As the director of the men's national team, I want to use my experience to play my part in the most important football team in Germany becoming successful again, also beyond the EUROs in the summer. I really enjoy working with everyone at the DFB involved with the senior national team all the way down to the youth sides. Together, we want to make it a wonderful European Championship in Germany and also create momentum to take with us in the future.”

Neuendorf: “An important source of advice”

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said: “With his vast experience, Rudi Völler is an important source of advice for me as well as for the players and coaches. He has a very positive influence on the national team. I’m very happy that Rudi’s staying on beyond 2024. After a few difficult years, there’s now a sense of excitement surrounding the national side again. That’s to the credit of Rudi Völler, as well as the outstanding work of Julian Nagelsmann and his team.”

“I’m really pleased that Rudi is extending his contract. He’s got an exceptional level of expertise, and, at the same time, fits in perfectly with the DFB and national side. He did some excellent work last year in collaboration with the DFB board, and we have a lot planned for the future,” explained DFB vice-president Hans-Joachim Watzke.

“A great sign for the success of EURO 2024”

Andreas Rettig, DFB managing director for sport, added: “We’re aiming to continue down the path we were on with the first team last season, which Rudi Völler will be a huge part of enabling. Rudi is one of the most down-to-earth, approachable and successful figures in German football. Having him sign a long-term deal is a great sign for the success of EURO 2024. We’re also hopeful that his contract extension will have a positive impression on national team head coach Julian Nagelsmann, who we are also keen to work with on a long-term basis.”

“It’s extremely positive that Rudi Völler will continue to work with us throughout the EUROs. His level of expertise in the field has been proven time and time again throughout his playing and coaching career, as well as on the management side. He knows the game inside out, from every perspective. Rudi is also extremely personable and has the ability to inspire people in ways others cannot. He plays a pivotal role in creating a positive, motivating environment in and around the national team. We were all thrilled to hear the news of Rudi’s contract extension,” praised DFL and DFB executive board member Axel Hellmann.

