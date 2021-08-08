Rostock with last-minute winner in extra time

FC Hansa Rostock overcame fellow second division side 1. FC Heidenheim in the first round of the DFB-Pokal, winning 3-2 in extra time. Elsewhere, Hamburger SV also beat Eintracht Braunschweig 2-1, while Bundesliga side SC Freiburg defeated Würzburger Kickers 1-0.

Rostock secure victory in the final minute

Heidenheim saw an early goal ruled out, but there was no problem with their next one. Patrick Mainka met Tobias Mohr’s corner to put his side ahead (25’), before Hansa Rostock answered with a set piece of their own; a free kick from the left found Damian Roßbach in the six-yard box, whose header found the back of the net via the woodwork and Mainka’s foot (57’).

In extra time, Rostock took the lead for the first time. Kevin Schumacher's beautiful outside-of-the-boot effort from outside the area hit the post, but Calogero Rizzuto reacted quickest to the rebound to slot past the beaten Kevin Müller in front of 14,500 home fans (94'). Substitute Stefan Schimmer responded for his side in the 108th minute. A long-range shot by Christian Kühlwetter, was parried away by a diving Markus Kolke, but Schimmer finished from a very tight angle with a first time shot. With penalties looming, Rostock pushed forward and were rewarded in the final minute. Julian Riedel crossed the ball from deep and with pinpoint accuracy to find the head of substitute Ridge Munsy, who just had to guide home to give his side the 3-2 win and passage into the next round.

SC Freiburg book second round ticket

In an exciting game, SC Freiburg overcame Würzburger Kickers 1-0 to secure their place in the second round of the DFB-Pokal. They will be joined by second division side Hamburger SV, who defeated Eintracht Braunschweig 2-1.

Third-tier Würzburg were able to hold off for a while, but conceded what was ultimately the deciding goal in the 45th minute. Christian Günter delivered the ball to Lucas Höler in the area from the left, who supplied Jonathan Schmid to open the scoring for the Bundesliga side. Würzburg almost hit back instantly, but Robert Herrmann’s low driven free kick was saved by Mark Flekken. The next opportunity to equalise came in the second half. David Kopacz found himself in space to drive forward on the left and broke into the area, but saw his effort end up narrowly missing the target, hitting the side netting. Unable to beat Flekken between the Freiburg posts, the score remained unchanged and Würzburg’s Pokal campaign was over.

Glatzel scores the winner

Hamburger SV were looking for a better start to this season’s DFB-Pokal campaign after losing 4-1 to Dynamo Dresden in the first round in 2020/21. Things started well for the second division side, after David Kinsombi win the ball in midfield and Jan Gyamerah rounded goalkeeper Jasmin Fejzic to give his side the lead in the 29th minute. Shortly before half time, however, the scores were level again. Sebastian Müller crossed a low ball to the far post, where Luca Ihort finished from close range (44’).

In the second half, HSV were back in front through Robert Glatzel. A Tim Leibold corner found its way through everyone and arrived to the former Heidenheim man, who stretched to poke home (68’). The one-goal advantage was enough to secure a 2-1 win.