Rostock through to the second round on penalties

Hansa Rostock made it through to the second round of the DFB-Pokal after coming out on top against Regionalliga side FSV Frankfurt on penalties. The Zweitliga side forced extra time with a late goal and kept their nerves during the shootout, with Hansa goalkeeper Markus Kolke the hero having saved all three of the hosts' penalties. Bundesliga side 1. FC Union Berlin won comfortably against Regionalliga FC-Astoria Walldorf, while second division SC Paderborn hammered Regionalliga side FC Energie Cottbus 7-0.

FSV started strongly against Hansa Rostock and in the first half it was difficult to tell which was the second division side. Malik McLemore (29') gave the hosts the lead from a corner after Ahmed Azaouagh had cleverly let the ball run through.

After the break, Rostock increasingly had the upper hand, with Svante Ingelsson (65') missing by centimetres, before Serhat Güler (84') scored a late equaliser to send the game into extra time. In the penalty shootout, it was Kolke who was the matchwinner, meaning that Frankfurt narrowly missed out on reaching the second round for the first time since the 2015/16 season.

Muslija scores brilliant freekick

Union Berlin were the dominant side right from kick-off at the Dietmar-Hopp-Sportpark. Robin Knoche (29') put Union ahead from the spot, with Sheraldo Becker (38') and Diogo Leite (41') scoring twice in three minutes just before half time to build a comfortable lead. Janik Haberer (80') made it 4-0 late on with a powerful drive.

SC Paderborn got off to the perfect start at the Stadion der Freundschaft, with an own goal from Dominik Pelivan (4') and a Visar Musliu finish (11') putting them into an early 2-0 lead. The guests continued to show a clinical edge in front of goal, with Filip Bilbija (20') scoring from a tight angle and then tapping home from close range in the second half (51'). Florent Muslija (64') scored a brilliant freekick to make it 5-0, before Sebastian Klaas (83') and Mattes Hansen (85') both got themselves on the scoresheet in the final ten minutes to make it 7-0 at full time.

