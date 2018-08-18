Rostock strike twice to shock Stuttgart

VfB Stuttgart became the second Bundesliga side to crash out of the DFB Pokal at the first hurdle on Saturday evening, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat away to 3. Liga side Hansa Rostock.

Cebio Soukou’s well-taken finish inside ten minutes set Rostock on their way, before Mirnes Pepic finished off a lovely team goal on the counter attack late on to seal a famous night for the hosts in the Ostseestadion.

Stuttgart, who finished seventh last season in the top flight, created several openings, but Daniel Didavi, Mario Gomez, Timo Baumgartl and Chadrac Akolo all saw good chances slip by.

Tayfun Korkut’s team became the second Bundesliga outfit to be eliminated on Saturday, following the exit of defending champions Frankfurt earlier on in the day.