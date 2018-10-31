Rostock looking to cause another upset?

Third tier side Hansa Rostock are looking forward to welcoming another Bundesliga side to the northern coast of Germany in the DFB-Pokal second round. 1. FC Nürnberg travel to the Ostseestadion on Wednesday, 31st October (18:30 CET). Can the Mecklenburg club cause another cup upset? FCN have been warned that this match won’t be easy as Rostock were able to defeat Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart 2-0 at home in the first round.

“Our chances of making the third could be possibly be higher if we were playing a second tier team. However, I am of course really looking forward to this clash against a club rich in tradition,” said Hansa coach Pavel Dotchev ahead of the second round match. Rostock sporting director Markus Thiele admits that his side do have a chance at causing a shock: “If we give the same performance as we did against VfB Stuttgart, then a second shock is possible.”

The two teams have met in the DFB-Pokal on one previous occasion 23 years ago as 1. FC Nürnberg defeated Rostock 2-1 at home in the Frankenstadion on 25th August 1995. Steffem Baumgart, who now coaches 2. Bundesliga side SC Paderborn, gave Hansa Rostock the lead before Ante Covic and Peter Knäbel turned the match in favour of the home side. Nürnberg qualified for this season’s DFB-Pokal second round with a 2-1 win away at Oberliga side SV Linx.