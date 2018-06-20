Ronaldo heads Portugal towards last 16

Courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo’s fourth goal of the tournament, Portugal took a huge step towards making the round of 16 in Group B with a 1-0 win over Morocco in Moscow. Morocco’s second loss in two games means they are unable to progress from the group.

Ronaldo headed home the only goal of the game in the fourth minute from a corner. It was his 85th international goal in 152 caps for Portugal, meaning he surpassed Ferenc Puskas’s record of 84 goals at international level. However, the Real Madrid man is some way off Ali Daei’s record of 109 goals in 149 internationals. This evening, Iran take on Spain in the other game in Group B.