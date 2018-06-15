Ronaldo hat-trick: Portugal pull off spectacular comeback

Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show in a spectacular game in Group B. The Portuguese maestro scored all three goals for his side as they managed a 3-3 draw with former World Champions Spain.

Ronaldo netted twice in the first half, twice putting Portugal in the lead (4’, 44’ pen.). Yet Diego Costa clawed Spain back into the match each time (24’, 55’). Then Real Madrid’s Nacho scored a spectacular volley from the edge of the box, his first goal in his country’s colours (58’) to put Spain ahead for the first time.

However, back came Ronaldo with a pinpoint accurate free-kick, curled into the top right corner past a helpless David de Gea (88’). It was a night of record-breaking for the 33-year-old forward: his penalty meant he was the fourth player in history (after Pele, Uwe Seeler and Miroslav Klose) to score in four consecutive World Cup finals. Newly appointed Spain coach Fernando Hierro missed out on his first victory. The Madrid legend took over the “Furia Roja” post on Wednesday after the sacking of Jolene Lopetegui.