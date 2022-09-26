Rollercoaster second half in 3-3 draw with England

The Germany national team ended their 2021/22 UEFA Nations League campaign with a 3-3 draw against England at Wembley Stadium. Ilkay Gündogan opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute and Kai Havertz’s stunning strike doubled the advantage 15 minutes later. The Three Lions fought back, however, with Luke Shaw (72’), Mason Mount (75’) and then a Harry Kane spot-kick (83’) turning the game on its head. Havertz had the final say though, levelling the scores with his second goal three minutes from time.

Hansi Flick opted for Marc-André ter Stegen in goal once again in the absence of Manuel Neuer. Niklas Süle was partnered by Nico Schlotterbeck this time, with Antonio Rüdiger suspended for the trip to London. Thilo Kehrer came in at right-back, while David Raum continued on the left. Gündogan and Joshua Kimmich were in holding midfield, and attackers Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala and Jonas Hofmann were ahead of them supporting lone striker Havertz.

Both sides simply looked to feel their way into the game early on, with the first shot only arriving after eleven minutes when Gündogan tried to punish a misplaced pass from Nick Pope, only to fire over the target. Sané’s free-kick from a promising position also failed to test the goalkeeper, with the wall in the way (17’). Ter Stegen was called into action for the first time in the 25th minute and had to be at his very best to claw away Raheem Sterling’s low shot one-on-one. Soon after, Harry Kane came close with a curling effort that zipped inches wide of the post (27’).

Gündogan clinical from the spot

The final minutes of the first half offered dangerous moments at both ends. Marc-André ter Stegen had to snuff out another Sterling counterattack in the 44th minute, while Kimmich’s low shot on the stroke of half time wasn’t far off breaking the deadlock (45+2’).

Flick made one change for the second half, introducing Timo Werner for Hofmann. The second 45 minutes began brilliantly for Germany, who won a penalty in the 52nd minute following a VAR intervention. Harry Maguire played a pass straight to Jamal Musiala in the box and then brought him down. Ilkay Gündogan stepped up to bury the penalty and made it 1-0. Four minutes later, Jude Bellingham struck one over the bar for the hosts.

England turn the game on its head, Havertz equalises

At the other end, Werner drove into the box, however his pass was cut out (59’). Niklas Süle then fired a low shot just past the post (60’). Germany kept on improving and creating chances, the next one being a Werner effort that went inches wide following a pass from Musiala (62’). His former Chelsea teammate, Kai Havertz, went one better in the 67th minute. Werner picked him out and Havertz beautifully curled one into the top corner.

Following this goal, Flick brought on Serge Gnabry and Robin Gosens for Sané and Raum (68’). England wouldn’t go down without a fight and suddenly got themselves back in the game when Luke Shaw was free a few yards out and snuck his shot through the defences of ter Stegen (72’). Three minutes later, Mason Mount then unleashed a powerful shot past the Germany goalkeeper following some good work by fellow substitute Bukayo Saka. The home team weren’t done yet, and took the lead with nine minutes left to play (81’). Another VAR intervention saw a second penalty awarded on the night, which was emphatically converted by captain Harry Kane.

The entertaining second half provided one final highlight. Gnabry’s shot from distance was spilled by Nick Pope and Kai Havertz was on his toes to score the rebound (87’). There was still time for youngster Armel Bella-Kotchap to win his first cap during injury time as it ended 3-3 in London.