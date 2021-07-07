Röhl and Sorg assistants to Hansi Flick in new DFB coaching team

Ahead of new Germany national team head coach Hansi Flick’s first day in charge on 1st August, the course is being set for a new beginning with the senior men’s team. Danny Röhl will join the coaching staff as a further assistant alongside Marcus Sorg. The 32-year-old with a UEFA A-licence was Flick’s assistant at FC Bayern and has now signed a three-year contract, which includes the 2024 European Championship on home soil. Sorg’s contract also runs until 2024.

Hansi Flick commented: “I am delighted that Danny Röhl is joining me in the DFB coaching team. I spent almost two years working very openly and successfully with him at FC Bayern. I rate Danny as an absolute expert of the game who shares my view of football. Just like Marcus Sorg, who I also know well from our years together with the DFB. I am delighted to have two proven experts in Danny Röhl and Marcus Sorg by my side for the challenges ahead with the national team.”

Bierhoff: “The right setup is a very important factor”

Oliver Bierhoff, national teams and academy director: “The right set up and a trusting cooperation between the coaches is a very important factor for success. We are pleased that Hansi Flick is bringing a highly qualified professional in Danny Röhl along with him – someone who has proven his understanding for the game and his innovative nature in previous positions. I am also pleased that the new head coach is backing continuity by using Marcus Sorg and thereby the competencies already within the national team.”

Before his move to Munich to work as assistant under Niko Kovac, Danny Röhl was a video analyst and youth coach at RB Leipzig, as well as an assistant coach to Ralph Hasenhüttl both at Leipzig and Southampton. “I’m very grateful to Hansi Flick, Oliver Bierhoff and the DFB for this incredible opportunity to work for the Germany national team. It’s what every German coach dreams of. I can’t wait to get to work and want to help the national team return to the top with my ideas and approach.”

Köpke leaves role as goalkeeping coach

There is also a change in the position of goalkeeping coach, with Andreas Köpke leaving the role after 17 years with the national team. “I’m incredibly thankful for what has been a very successful period working alongside Jürgen Klinsmann and Joachim Löw,” said Köpke. “I am convinced that Hansi Flick will be able to continue in that vein and lead Germany to glory once again. However, that requires some fresh impetus, which is why I have decided to step away. I wish Hansi and his team all the best and good luck for the challenges ahead.” A successor for Andreas Köpke will be decided in due course.

