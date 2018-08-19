Rödinghausen's Hippe: "Bring on the Top 5!"

It was a goal that Maximilian Hippe won’t be forgetting any time soon. The 109th minute of the DFB-Pokal tie between fourt-tier SV Rödinghausen against second division side Dynamo Dresden, the scores level at 2-2. Up steps the 20-year-old defender, a product of the club’s academy, to fire his club to an unlikely victory in its first ever DFB-Pokal appearance.
In an interview with DFB.de, Maximilian Hippe talks about his winning goal, the celebrations afterwards and his dream draw for the second round.
DFB.de: How much sleep did you get after reaching the DFB-Pokal second round?
Maximilian Hippe:: "I’ve definitely had nights with more sleep (laughs). Everyone was in great spirits on the journey back to Rödinghausen from Lotte. Then in the evening we went out with friends. The night must have gone until at least 3:00 in the morning."
DFB.de: How many messages did you receive after your winning goal?
Hippe:: "It must have been at least 30 or 40. On top of that were all the congratulations on social media. I’m very happy with all the messages."
DFB.de: You were only introduced in the second half of extra time. What were you hoping for when you went on?
Hippe:: "The main thing was to get myself into the game. The right back position was a little unusual for me initially; normally I play in the middle. But I threw everything I could into it. Our new coach Enrico Maaßen told me that I had earned my play in the team and that I should play with confidence. To score in my first game of the season is unbelievable. That was the most important goal of my career."
DFB.de: Tell us about the goal.
Hippe:: "For the corner I stood rather inconspicuously around the six-yard box. Björn Schlottke’s header was cleared off the line and landed right at my feet. I just poked it between the posts and the keeper over the line. Then came pure emotion."
DFB.de: Was your introduction made with a view to a penalty shootout?
Hippe:: "No, I think I would have let my teammates go before me (laughs). We did practice a few in training. But not so much so that we had already decided on takers. I’m definitely happy that we avoided a shootout because the luck factor plays a big role in that."
DFB.de: Do you have any preferences for the next round?
Hippe:: "Not really a specific club. But we would definitely be up for playing a Top 5 Bundesliga club. That would be an absolute highlight."
DFB.de: You’re back in cup action on Wednesday already.
Hippe:: "That’s right, in the first round of the Westfalen Verbandspokal, where we face 3. Liga side Sportfreunde Lotte. We’re determined to get a win there and take a step towards qualifying for the DFB-Pokal again."