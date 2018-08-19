Rödinghausen's Hippe: "Bring on the Top 5!"

It was a goal that Maximilian Hippe won’t be forgetting any time soon. The 109th minute of the DFB-Pokal tie between fourt-tier SV Rödinghausen against second division side Dynamo Dresden, the scores level at 2-2. Up steps the 20-year-old defender, a product of the club’s academy, to fire his club to an unlikely victory in its first ever DFB-Pokal appearance.

In an interview with DFB.de, Maximilian Hippe talks about his winning goal, the celebrations afterwards and his dream draw for the second round.

DFB.de: How much sleep did you get after reaching the DFB-Pokal second round?

Maximilian Hippe:: "I’ve definitely had nights with more sleep (laughs). Everyone was in great spirits on the journey back to Rödinghausen from Lotte. Then in the evening we went out with friends. The night must have gone until at least 3:00 in the morning."

DFB.de: How many messages did you receive after your winning goal?

Hippe:: "It must have been at least 30 or 40. On top of that were all the congratulations on social media. I’m very happy with all the messages."

DFB.de: You were only introduced in the second half of extra time. What were you hoping for when you went on?

Hippe:: "The main thing was to get myself into the game. The right back position was a little unusual for me initially; normally I play in the middle. But I threw everything I could into it. Our new coach Enrico Maaßen told me that I had earned my play in the team and that I should play with confidence. To score in my first game of the season is unbelievable. That was the most important goal of my career."