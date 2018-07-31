Rödinghausen buzzing ahead of Pokal debut

SV Rödinghausen’s first ever game in the DFB Pokal is on the horizon and in Dynamo Dresden, they have been drawn against a club steeped in tradition. The historic encounter will kick off at 15:30 CEST on Saturday August 18th.

In last season’s Regionalliga West, Rödinghausen finished in fifth place as the best team from the Westphalian Football and Athletics Association and qualified for the first round via a play-off against SV Lippstadt (3-1). A lot of Dresden fans are expected to make the trip to Rödinghausen, meaning their 3140-seater Häcker-Wiehenstadion is far too small. The tie will therefore be play out at the Frimo Stadion, home to third-division Sportfreunde Lotte.

Obviously, we would have much preferred to play at our own stadium. However, the demand for the game is very high and we’re expecting many more Dresden fans than what the Häcker-Wiehenstadion could hold,” said Rödinghausen director Alexander Müller. Dynamo are fully prepared for the tie and will want to advance to the second round against their opponents, who play their football two divisions below them. “We’re going into the tie as favourites and we want to fulfill that role. We’ll thoroughly analyse SV Rödinghausen to prepare for this challenge in the best possible way,” noted Dresden’s interim sporting director Kristian Walter.