Rhein derby rematch

A rematch in BORUSSIA-PARK: Bourssia Mönchengladbach will host Bayer 04 Leverkusen in a Rhein derby in the DFB-Pokal second round on Wednesday 31st October (20:45 CET). The teams met in in the quarter-finals of last season’s competition as a Leon Bailey strike helped Bayer 04 progress on 20th December 2017.

“Of course we have good memories of last season’s cup clash. We want to repeat our success in Mönchengladbach. This will be a big challenge,” said Leverkusen head coach Heiko Herrlich, who played for the Foals during his playing career as a striker.

Seven previous cup meetings

Borussia and Leverkusen will meet for the eighth time in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday evening. Mönchengladbach won the first two cup meetings between the two clubs, winning 3-0 and 4-2 in the 1971/72 season to qualify for the round of 16. The following encounters have been much closer with Borussia requiring extra time to force a 2-1 win in 1987. The Foals have also defeated their Rheinland rivals on penalties in 1992 and 2010. Leverkusen have only defeated Borussia on two occasions in the DFB-Pokal, winning 2-0 at home in the Ulrich-Haberland-Stadion in 1995 before winning at home last season.

In this season’s competition, Borussia Mönchengladbach thrashed Bremen Oberliga side BSC Hastedt 11-1 in the first round to qualify for this tie with their Bundesliga rivals. Leverkusen didn’t have an easy first round match as they narrowly defeated fellow Oberliga side 1. CfR Pforzheim 1-0. The two teams have already met on the opening day of the current Bundesliga season as goals from Jonas Hofmann and Fabian Johnson helped Borussia secure a 2-0 home victory.