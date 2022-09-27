RFI: Accreditation system for the German Football Association (DFB)

The Event Management division of the DFB GmbH & Co. KG is responsible for organising the numerous major events hosted by the DFB including the international home matches of the German national teams and the DFB Pokalfinale in Berlin (Cup Final).

From the initial planning stage to on-site implementation, the event professionals working in the departments involved – Admission Operations (ticketing, access, hospitality, and accreditation), Event Operations (event organisation and special projects), and Protocol – ensure smooth and efficient processes along the way. The experts of the IT & Digital department look after the DFB's technical infrastructure as well as all online portals, proprietary software products and mobile applications.

The DFB has decided to put the accreditation system for its competitions out to tender. Against this background, possible providers are to be identified and the future partner in this sector to be selected.

By way of an RFI, the DFB is now looking for service providers/software developers in the field of event management/accreditations who can either offer an already existing software that meets the criteria listed below or develop a software in cooperation with the DFB to meet the DFB-specific requirements.

Following the RFI procedure, the next step of the project is going to be a Request for Proposal (RFP) likely to be issued in late October. The key points are:

- meeting the DFB's functional requirements for the accreditation system as listed in the RFP or developing these requirements in cooperation with the DFB;

- implementing/providing and operating interfaces for the integration of the accreditation system into the DFB's IT infrastructure;

- if possible, providing services taking into account the requirements outlined in the RFP (including event set-up and maintenance, fulfilment).

The RFP documents are scheduled to be sent out by the end of October 2022.

Prior to this, all participation activities and NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) must have been completed and duly signed.

Interested parties are asked to complete the required documentation and send in their response by 14 October 2022.

Point of contact for any queries related to the RFI:

Deutscher Fußball-Bund e. V.

Infrastructure & Logistics (Purchasing Dept.)

Ms Alessia Majcan

Mail to alessia.majcan@dfb.de

Tel.: +49 – (0)69 – 6788 501

