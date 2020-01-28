Reus vs. Werder: He scores and scores and scores

The final in Berlin takes a step closer: this Tuesday and Wednesday it’s the last 16 of the DFB-Pokal. There are plenty of big players left in the mix, as well as a few bogey teams. DFB.de talks all the facts ahead of the games.

Favourite opponents: Dortmund’s Marco Reus has scored a total of 14 goals in his 18 competitive appearances against Werder Bremen, which is more than any other team in his professional career. He’s scored at least one goal in each of his last five encounters with Werder – a streak he hasn’t matched against any other club.

One to watch for the Red Circle: Goalkeeper Lennart Grill from 1. FC Kaiserslautern made a total of 16 saves in the first two rounds, and with that, leads the entire competition in saves made.

A first for Verl: SC Verl have made it into the last 16 for the first time in club history. The last time they made it through the first two rounds of the tournament was in the 1979/1980 season. In the third round – then the round of 32 – they were beaten 7-1 by the Stuttgart Kickers.

Away form: RB Leipzig have one each of their last six away games in the DFB-Pokal. Overall, they’ve made it through seven out of their nine away games in the competition.

Bremen, BVB and the last 16: This is the fifth meeting between Werder Bremen and Borussia Dortmund in the last 16. No two teams have met more often at this stage of the competition.

Scoring streak at home: Werder have scored at least once in each of their last 39 home games in the tournament. In the history of the DFB, only 1. FC Köln have had a longer scoring streak – 53 home games between 1968 and 1995.

Amateurs against professionals: The only VfB Stuttgart team to have defeated Bayer Leverkusen in the DFB-Pokal was VfB II in February 1975. They won 2-0 at home in the third round. VfB’s pros have lost both of their duels with Bayer in the competition.