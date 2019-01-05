Reus vote "Germany's Player of the Year"

After missing the whole international calendar in 2017, as well as EURO 2016, due to injury, Marco Reus enjoyed a relatively injury-free 2018. The Borussia Dortmund captain featured in eight of the 13 internationals last year and was subsequently voted Player of the Year by the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft, with 33.9% of the 89,929 votes placed.

Joshua Kimmich, who missed just one of the last 38 internationals, came close behind in second with 31% of the votes, while Leroy Sané, who scored in the last two matches against Russia and Netherlands, took home 10.3% of the votes to claim third.