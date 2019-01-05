to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    Reus vote "Germany's Player of the Year"

    After missing the whole international calendar in 2017, as well as EURO 2016, due to injury, Marco Reus enjoyed a relatively injury-free 2018. The Borussia Dortmund captain featured in eight of the 13 internationals last year and was subsequently voted Player of the Year by the Fan Club Nationalmannschaft, with 33.9% of the 89,929 votes placed.

    Joshua Kimmich, who missed just one of the last 38 internationals, came close behind in second with 31% of the votes, while Leroy Sané, who scored in the last two matches against Russia and Netherlands, took home 10.3% of the votes to claim third.

