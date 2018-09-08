Reus: “There were a lot of positives”

The Germany national team claimed a 0-0 draw against World Champions France yesterday in a consolidated, resolute and combative display. Joachim Löw’s team gave a spirited performance in front of almost 65,000 spectators in a sold-out stadium in Munich. After the game, Marco Reus spoke to editor Ronny Zimmermann about defensive stability, the teams’s chances on goal and the of fans’ support.

DFB.de: Mr Reus, how would you rate the team’s performance against the World Champions?

Marco Reus: All in all, pretty positively. We definitely had a decent game. Throughout the whole game I felt that we had the French under control because we were supporting each other well as a team. Our opponents also had chances of course, but we also had two or three really good opportunities to score in the second half as well. With a bit of luck we could have got a goal at that stage and gone on to win the game.

DFB.de: Why do you think you didn’t get a goal?

Reus: You’ve got to realise that France defended very well. We need to be even more determined when we play if we want to score. We could have played a bit more calmly at some points perhaps. But the main focus was to find some defensive stability again.

DFB.de: Was the team’s performance the desired reaction you said you were aiming for?

Reus: There were definitely a lot of positives. We fought hard for 90 minutes and were lively. We’d planned to do that, as well as play tight at the back, and this set-up worked well. Ultimately, we could have and should have played better up front, so in this respect I think the second half was better than the first 45 minutes. Still, we can’t forget that we were playing against the World Champions.

DFB.de: What did you think of the fans’ support?