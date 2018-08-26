Reus scores his 100th Bundesliga goal

German international Marco Reus scored his 100th Bundesliga goal in Borussia Dortmund’s 4-1 win over RB Leipzig in their season opener. Reus added Borussia’s fourth in added time to put them top after the first matchday. The 29-year-old scored his first Bundesliga goal on the 28th August 2009 for Borussia Mönchengladbach against FSV Mainz 05.

Leipzig took the lead after just 31 seconds in Dortmund thanks to Jean-Kevin Augustin. BVB quickly fought back through Mahmoud Dahoud’s first goal in his 36th game in Dortmund colours. They then took the leadthanks to a Marcel Sabitzer own goal, before Axel Witsel added another just before the break. Reus then finished the job for Borussia in added time after also taking the free-kick with Sabitzer turned into his own net.