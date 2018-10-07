Reus ruled out of the Nations League games

created by mmc/dr
Borussia Dortmund’s captain Marco Reus will miss the two Nations League games against the Netherlands (13/10, 20:45 CEST) and France (16/10, 20:45 CEST) due to knee problems. National coach Joachim Löw hasn’t decided on a replacement yet.
BVB’s doctors contacted the DFB’s medical department on Sunday morning after a MRI scan. Ultimately, it was decided that Reus will be treated in Dortmund during the international break instead of joining up with the national side.
