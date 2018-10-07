to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
News

    Reus ruled out of the Nations League games

    Borussia Dortmund’s captain Marco Reus will miss the two Nations League games against the Netherlands (13/10, 20:45 CEST) and France (16/10, 20:45 CEST) due to knee problems. National coach Joachim Löw hasn’t decided on a replacement yet.

    BVB’s doctors contacted the DFB’s medical department on Sunday morning after a MRI scan. Ultimately, it was decided that Reus will be treated in Dortmund during the international break instead of joining up with the national side.

