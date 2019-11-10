to the site of our sponsor Mercedes Benz
    Reus out for the international break with a continuous ankle problem

    Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund’s Marco Reus is unable to travel with the national team due to a continuous ankle injury. The attacker will miss European Championship qualifiers against Belarus on Saturday 16th November in Mönchengladbach (20:45 CEST) and against Northern Ireland on Tuesday 19th November (20:45 CET) in Frankfurt.

    Reus has informed national team head coach Joachim Löw that he will remain in Dortmund to work on his recovery with Dortmund’s medical staff.

