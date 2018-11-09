Reus back in the squad for final games of the year

Marco Reus returns to the national side after missing the international fixtures in October with a knee injury. Antonio Rüdiger (Chelsea), Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) and Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) have also all returned from injuries to make the squad. National coach Joachim Löw has called up 24 players for the last two home games of the year. Russia are first up in Leipzig on November 15th (20:45 CET), before the Netherlands visit the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen four days later (20:45 CET) for the conclusion of the UEFA Nations League.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) will join up with the squad after the Russia game on Friday, 16th November, after he was given a rest by the coach for the first game. Marc-Andre ter Stegen does not make the squad as he will use the international break to be treated on his recurring shoulder problem, which he had played through in the past weeks. Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern München), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt and Bernd Leno (FC Arsenal) are the three keepers. Jérôme Boateng was also not selected by Löw, as he has been giving a rest after a conversation with the national coach.

Positive head to head record against Russia and the Netherlands

Germany are in Group 1, League A of the UEFA Nations League along with France and the Netherlands. The World Champions lead the group with seven points from three games, while Netherlands are second having gained three points from their two games. Germany are currently bottom with just one point from their three games so far. If the Netherlands do not beat France on November 16th, the Germany side can still survive relegation from League A.

Germany’s record against Russia is a positive one, having won five out of the six meetings, with the other resulting in a draw. The last meeting took place on the 10th October 2009 in Moscow and finished 1-0 to Germany. Germany also have a good record against the Dutch, having won 15 of the 41 encounters, with another 15 ending in a row and the Netherlands winning eleven times.

