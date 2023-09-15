Rettig announced as new DFB Managing Director for Sport

Andreas Rettig will immediately take over as the new Managing Director for Sport for DFB GmbH & Co. KG. He will be responsible for the national teams and the academy. The Supervisory Board and those at a meeting of the general assembly unanimously agreed upon his appointment.

Rettig has been working in football for four decades. He is a qualified football coach and was previously manager at Bayer 04 Leverkusen, SC Freiburg, 1. FC Köln and FC Augsburg. He served as Managing Director at FC St. Pauli and was CEO at Viktoria Köln. His first taste of working for an association was as Managing Director of the DFL between 2013 and 2015. He was on the DFB board for many years and was responsible for the introduction of youth academies as Chairman of the Committee.

“Accomplishing these tasks needs a strong personality”

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf says: “We have gained an extremely experienced, driven and strong-willed Managing Director in the form of Andreas Rettig. I am convinced that he will approach the sports-related tasks in front of us with great enthusiasm. Accomplishing the varied administrative tasks relating to the national teams and the academy needs a strong personality. Therefore, I am pleased that Andreas Rettig has chosen to join the DFB.”

Alexander Wehrle, Chairman of the Supervisory Board for DFB GmbH & Co KG, explains: “Andreas Rettig is a child of the Bundesliga. He knows football from all perspectives and has widespread skills. I think of him as a critical individual who is always constructive and creative. He brings leadership experience as well as an international network, and it’s a benefit to have a character such as him around.”

Andreas Rettig says: “I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead. Our national teams represent Germany in terms of its diversity and ability to perform. They are characterised by great successes and current problems. I would like to contribute towards making success a possibility for our national teams once again and want to improve the focus and performance of the national teams in every direction.”