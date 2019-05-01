René Adler retires

The former international goalkeeper René Adler will hang his boots up at the end of the season. “The trust in my body just isn’t there anymore. It doesn’t make sense anymore to continue and therefore I am retiring,” said the 34-year-old who is currently a player at Mainz 05 but has been injured for several months.

His last Bundesliga game was in April 2018 against RB Leipzig where Mainz 05 won 3-0. However, he picked up a knee injury during the game and since then has been sidelined. “It was a huge mental effort. I have paid a heavy price. My body has had enough,” said René looking back on his career.

Adler played twelve times for the national team. He was part of the team that qualified for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, but he missed out on the tournament as he had a rib injury. The Leipzig-born keeper made 269 Bundesliga appearances in total for Mainz, HSV and Bayer Leverkusen.