Relegation play-off dates confirmed

The German Football League (DFL) has confirmed the dates for the relegation play-offs in the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga to be played at the end of the 2017/2018 season. The first game between the 16th placed Bundesliga side and the third placed 2. Bundesliga side will take place on Thursday 17th May 2018 (20:30 CEST). The second leg will take place on 21st May 2018 (also 20:30 CEST).

The first game between the third placed 3. Bundesliga side and the 16th placed 2. Bundesliga side will take place on Friday 18th May (18:15 CEST). The second leg will occur on Tuesday 22nd May 2018 (also 18:15 CEST). Currently, it would be SV Wehen Wiesbaden who would go forward as the 3. Bundesliga’s representative for the relegation play-off, although Karlsruher SC have the same amount of points with four games left to play.

VAR to be used in all four games

All four relegation play-off games will utilise not only goalline technology, but also VAR.

The relegation play-offs will employ the same rules as are in place in European knockout games, whereby goals scored away from home count for more than goals scored at home. In case the two sides can still not be separated after regular time has elapsed, then two 15 minute halves of extra time will follow. If a winner still doesn’t arise after that, then a penalty shootout will take place.

The relegation play-offs

Bundesliga - 2. Bundesliga

17.05.2018: 16th placed Bundesliga side vs. 3rd placed 2. Bundesliga side (kick-off: 20:30 CEST)

21.05.2018: 3rd placed 2. Bundesliga side vs. 16th placed Bundesliga side (kick-off: 20:30 CEST)

2. Bundesliga - 3. Bundesliga

18.05.2018: 3rd placed 3.Bundesliga side vs. 16th placed 2. Bundesliga side (kick-off: 18:15 CEST)

22.05.2018: 16th placed 2. Bundesliga side vs. 3rd placed 3. Bundesliga side (kick-off: 18:15 CEST)

created by mmc/dt