Reitz and Riedel called up to replace Dárdai and Siebert

Hertha BSC’s Márton Dárdai will be missing from Antonio Di Salvo’s Germany U21 side in their upcoming EURO qualifier in Sofia against Bulgaria this Friday (18:15 CEST) due to an injury. Fortuna Düsseldorf’s Jamil Siebert will also not be making an appearance for the same reason.

Rocco Reitz (Borussia Mönchengladbach) and Clemens Riedel (SV Darmstadt 98) will take over their places in the squad for the fixture.