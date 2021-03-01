Regensburg vs. Bremen postponed

created by mmc/dr
The DFB-Pokal game between Werder Bremen and SSV Jahn Regensburg, originally scheduled for Tuesday (18:30 CET), has been postponed due to the hosts being in quarantine.
The DFB and the clubs will decide on a new date for the quarterfinal tie as soon as possible.
