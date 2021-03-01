News

    Regensburg vs. Bremen postponed

    The DFB-Pokal game between Werder Bremen and SSV Jahn Regensburg, originally scheduled for Tuesday (18:30 CET), has been postponed due to the hosts being in quarantine.

    The DFB and the clubs will decide on a new date for the quarterfinal tie as soon as possible.

    created by mmc/dr

    The DFB-Pokal game between Werder Bremen and SSV Jahn Regensburg, originally scheduled for Tuesday (18:30 CET), has been postponed due to the hosts being in quarantine.

    The DFB and the clubs will decide on a new date for the quarterfinal tie as soon as possible.

    Info Tool
    Popular News
    imago images/Norbert Schmidt
    01.03.2021 // Men's DFB Pokal Kramer: "Dortmund might be the best team left in the competition"
    Thomas Roecker/DFB
    01.03.2021 // Men's DFB Pokal Regensburg vs. Bremen postponed
    Latest Videos