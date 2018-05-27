Real and Kroos triumph over Liverpool

Defending champions Real Madrid and Toni Kroos have written history and won the Champions League for the third consecutive year. Zinedine Zidane’s team won 3-1 against Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool side in Kiev. Klopp was denied the biggest accolade in European football in the final for the second time after he lost in the 2013 final.

Kroos won his fourth Champions League title and, in doing so, became the first German player ever to do so. Karim Benzema (51’) and Gareth Bale (64’, 83’) were the goalscorers for Real. Sadio Mané (55’) scored Liverpool’s only goal of the match in front of the 61,561 spectators in Kiev. It was a night to forget for Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, who made two unfortunate errors.