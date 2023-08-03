Reaction after World Cup exit: “Our performance wasn’t good enough in the end”

Coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg and her players spoke to the media after being knocked out in the group stages of the World Cup following the 1-1 draw against South Korea.

Martina Voss-Tecklenburg: It’s always tough to analyse the game so soon after the final whistle. We couldn’t perform to our best today and failed to really break down our opponents. We didn’t have many moments where it felt like we were going to score. Their goal really unsettled us. We kept pushing for the winning goal right up until the final whistle, but our performance wasn’t good enough in the end.”

Alexandra Popp: I can’t believe what’s happened to be honest. I don’t know what to say. It’s so difficult to analyse our exit and this game. We didn’t perform to our best during this tournament, but I can’t say right now what the main issues were because I simply don’t understand it all.

Jule Brand: I’m lost for words. I’m extremely disappointed that we couldn’t go through. We were motivated and up for the game, but didn’t manage to bring that onto the pitch with us. We weren’t clinical enough. We started the tournament well, even if not everything went right in that first game. We wanted to build on that momentum and confidence we gained. We didn’t play like we know we can today.

Lena Oberdorf: I can’t explain it. We knew how South Korea would approach the game, but we simply didn’t defend well. We should have created more chances and knocked the ball about better. We should have shown what we are really capable of, but we didn’t manage to do that throughout the tournament. I think the gaps were too big between us and that meant we couldn’t press them as effectively. We made life too easy for our opponents. It feels surreal and I’m massively disappointed – I can’t find the right words to describe it all.