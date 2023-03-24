RBFA, KNVB and DFB officially bid to host 2027 Women's World Cup

We are ready! This is how the Belgian (RBFA), Dutch (KNVB) and German (DFB) football associations have reacted to the official invitation to bid for the organisation of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2027. The three FAs published a tweet to this effect shortly after receiving the FIFA Circular Letter inviting all FIFA member associations to bid for the tournament in four years' time.

The RBFA, KNVB and DFB were the first to express their ambition to host this tournament in 2020 and are also the first candidate to officially register for the bidding process. The three associations are now entering the bidding competition with the support of their governments. The campaign uses the slogan "Breaking New Ground", with the three letters BNG (not entirely coincidentally) reflecting the three countries' names.

Heike Ullrich, General Secretary of the German FA, says: "Women's football is currently making huge strides worldwide. We want our joint bid to use this momentum and provide another boost to the women's game. It's a responsibility that we are happy to take on with the right dose of self-belief. We are sure that we can offer perfect conditions for the tournament. Our ambition is to present the best sporting conditions for the players and a unique atmosphere for the fans while at the same time focussing on the ever-growing importance of staging major events as sustainably as possible."