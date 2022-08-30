RB Leipzig through to next round of DFB-Pokal with 8-0 win

Defending champions RB Leipzig easily advanced to the second round of the DFB-Pokal, winning 8-0 against fourth-tier FC Teutonia 05 Ottensen on Tuesday evening. Following an agreement between the two sides, the match was played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, with RBL as the home side.

A first-half hat-trick from Timo Werner (19’, 20’, 43’) together with goals from André Silva (40’, 53’), Emil Forsberg (56’), Christopher Nkunku (77’) and Dani Olmo (90’) saw last season’s winners cruise through to the next round.

Quickfire double from Werner

As expected, Ottensen began by defending deep inside their own half, with Leipzig controlling the game. Silva nearly netted an early opener, but his header went wide after a nice cross into the box from Josko Gvardiol (7’). Teutonia were unable to break up Leipzig’s passing play, and barely ventured out of their own half as a result.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 20th minute, as Forsberg picked out Werner, who poked it past goalkeeper Yannick Zummack (19’). Not even 60 seconds later, Werner netted his second of the night after a pass from Silva (20’). Xaver Schlager (22’) and Forsberg (23’) came close to adding to the scoreline, but missed the target.

Leipzig in cruise control early on

The hosts continued to dominate the game in the moments that followed, but continued to look dangerous. Minutes before half-time, Werner turned provider for strike partner Silva, who made it 3-0 (40’). Before the half-time whistle went, Werner would complete his hat-trick, finishing off a beautiful passing sequence (43’).

After the change of ends, Leipzig picked up where they left off. David Raum and Forsberg (48’) both had attempts saved by Zummack, who delivered a strong performance in goal despite the mounting scoreline. Silva then netted his second of the night with a well-struck shot that crashed off the bottom of the bar and over the line (53’). Their fourth-tier opponents from Hamburg attempted to mount attacks of their own, but were overpowered at each attempt. The next goal would come from Forsberg, who backheeled it in to take the score to 6-0.

Second-round draw on Sunday night

Leipzig continued to create chance after chance, with goalkeeper Zummack needing to be on constant alert. The visitors had their best chance of the night in the 68th minute, as Maik Lukowicz found himself with space in front of Janis Blaswich’s goal, but ultimately sent the ball over the bar. Substitutes Nkunku and Olmo would then add their names to the scoresheet late on to wrap up an 8-0 win for the defending champions.

RBL won’t have to wait long to find out their second-round opponents, with the draw set to take place on Sunday evening (live from 17:10 CEST).

created by dfb/asv