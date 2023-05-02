RB Leipzig through to another DFB-Pokal final after 5-1 win in Freiburg

Defending champions RB Leipzig have reached the DFB-Pokal final for the third successive season. They convincingly won 5-1 away to SC Freiburg in a repeat of last season’s final on Tuesday night. The visitors went ahead early on thanks to a double strike within 89 seconds (Dani Olmo 13’, Benjamin Henrichs 14’). Dominik Szoboszlai (37’) and Christopher Nkunku (45+1’) added further first-half goals to make matters worse for Freiburg. Michael Gregoritsch pulled one back in the 75th minute, only for Szoboszlai to restore Leipzig’s four-goal advantage from the spot in injury time (90+6’).

The Dani Olmo show in the first half

Freiburg actually had the first chance of the night, but Gregoritsch was denied a clear shot on goal by Haidara’s last-ditch tackle in the second minute. A few minutes later, Christopher Nkunku struck a shot just past the far post from a good position (5’).

After Ritsu Doan’s low shot went just wide for Freiburg (9’), Dani Olmo headed in Marcel Halstenberg’s cross to make it 1-0 (14’). Just a minute after that, Olmo played in Henrichs and he converted to double their lead.

Freiburg looked to recover from this early shock and find their way back into the game, but Leipzig continued to remain clinical in front of goal and really took control of the tie. Another fine move involving Olmo saw Szoboszlai get RBL’s third (37‘), before Gregoritsch narrowly missed the target with a low drive (39‘). Nkunku, in acres of space, made it four on the stroke of half time, again profiting from an Olmo assist.

Leipzig go down to ten

The away team had to play the last half an hour with 10 men after Josko Gvardiol was sent off for a professional foul in the 57th minute. The resulting free-kick was taken by Vincenzo Grifo, who forced Janis Blaswich into a strong save (60’).

Freiburg tried hard to find a way back into the game, but could only pull a goal back with just 15 minutes to play via Gregoritsch’s header. There was still time for another Leipzig goal, a second for Szoboszlai, this time from the penalty spot in the sixth minute of injury time.