RB Leipzig look to break their DFB-Pokal curse

RB Leipzig welcome VfL Wolfsburg to the Red Bull Arena on Wednesday the 6th of February. Kickoff is at 18:30 CET. Both teams progressed to the quarter finals with wins over league rivals Hoffenheim (2-0 win for RBL) and Hannover 96 (2-0 win for Wolfsburg).

Leipzig’s DFB-Pokal record has been relatively underwhelming in past years, with the club never progressing past the quarter finals, despite competing in the Champions League and the Europa League in its short history. However, RBL are looking to change that in the tenth year since the team was founded, with club captain Willi Orban seeing the DFB-Pokal as a “massive chance” to win a first big trophy for the club.

Significant past clashes

Despite playing just 13 games ever in the DFB-Pokal, Leipzig have already met Wolfsburg twice before in the competition. In their first ever game on the national stage in the 2011/12 season, Leipzig, then playing in the fourth league, beat the Bundesliga side 3-2 in a sensational game, with Daniel Frahn their hattrick hero. Four years later, the Wolves got their revenge by beating Die Roten Bullen 2-0 in the quarter finals, going on to eventually win the competition in 2015 with a 3-1 victory against Borussia Dortmund in the final – their first-ever DFB-Pokal win.

RBL Coach Ralf Rangnick is positive ahead of his club’s third clash with Wolfsburg in seven years. “All good things come in threes,” said the German coach before the tie. Leipzig have a good home record which could play into their favour, losing just one of their ten home games this season. However, Wolfsburg already beat Leipzig 1-0 when the two sides met earlier in the season.