RB Leipzig into round of 16, Darmstadt eliminate Gladbach

Last season’s DFB-Pokal winners RB Leipzig have booked their place in the round of 16 of the DFB-Pokal after beating Hamburger SV 4-0 on Tuesday night. The shock of the evening came as 2. Bundesliga leaders Darmstadt 98 defeated Borussia Mönchengladbach. Bundesliga sides Eintracht Frankfurt, 1. FSV Mainz 05 also made the next round, while 1. FC Nürnberg scraped past Waldhof Mannheim. VfL Bochum left it late to beat SV Elversberg, and VfL Wolfsburg won away at Eintracht Braunschweig. It was a night to forget for Schalke 04, as they were handed a 5-1 thrashing by TSG Hoffenheim.

Holders safely through

Second-division side Hamburger SV were hoping to cause an upset against holders RB Leipzig away from home and came close to taking the lead when Miro Muheim hit the woodwork in the 20th minute. The hosts responded with a double strike from Yussuf Poulsen (33’, 36’) to stamp their authority on the game. Mohamed Simakan’s header increased their lead in the 69th minute and Benjamin Henrichs added a fourth on the break with nine minutes to play.

Frankfurt successful in Stuttgart

Last season’s Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were away to the only remaining fifth-division side in the competition, Stuttgarter Kickers. The 1987 runners-up were up against it early on and were 1-0 down after 11 minutes after Randal Kolo Muani’s goal. Hrvoje Smolcic rose highest from a corner to head in a second goal seven minutes later. The underdogs fought hard and manage to prevent the side in fifth in the Bundesliga from scoring any more goals.

Mainz get the job done up north

1. FSV Mainz 05 dominated Regionalliga team VfB Lübeck on Tuesday night. Bo Svensson’s side took the lead after just 16 minutes when Alexander Hack headed in from a few yards out. Marcus Ingvartsen benefited from a defensive mix-up just before the break to make it 2-0 (43’) and then Aymen Barkok (89’) sealed the victory late on.

Own goal books Nürnberg’s place in the next round

There was no gulf in class between third-division side Waldhof Mannheim and second-tier outfit 1. FC Nürnberg. The only goal of the game came in the 63rd minute for the four-time winners. Kwadwo Duah’s dangerous low cross was turned into his own net by Mannheim’s Gerrit Gohlke and that was enough for FCN to see off Waldhof.

Upset in Hesse

Borussia Mönchengladbach knew that 2. Bundesliga leaders SV Darmstadt 98 would come into this game with their tails up, this was proven as the hosts knocked out Daniel Farke’s side. An early substitution to the injured Yann Sommer saw Tobias Sippel replace the Switzerland international – but before long he was beaten as Darmstadt took the lead through Philipp Tietz (23’), who wrapped up a clever move. Gladbach came back after half-time looking stronger, and looked to have calmed the nerves when they went level through Luca Netz (48’) – but as the final 10 minutes approached, the home side scored the winner through substitute Aaron Seydel (79’). Darmstadt resisted Gladbach’s pressure in the final moments to hold on for a famous victory.

Bochum win scrappy affair in the fog

After a stunning 4-3 win against Bayer Leverkusen in the first round, SV Elversberg 07 put up a valiant performance against another Bundesliga side – making it difficult to guess that the home side were two divisions below. The Saarland-based side were rugged and steadfast in defence, carving out a couple of good opportunities of their own in the first half. On a cold night with low visibility, the tie looked set for extra time before Anthony Losilla scraped home in the 85th minute to send Bochum through and break Elversberg hearts.

Wolfsburg survive a scare

Eintracht Braunschweig went into this one on a run of six games without defeat in the 2. Bundesliga, and showed their might in this local derby. Wolfsburg were not buoyed by a raucous home atmosphere and hit the front early through Mattias Svanberg (8’) – but with the crowd behind them, Braunschweig fought back. Maurice Multhaup timed his run to perfection to latch on to a through ball, before cutting inside and beating Casteels with a lovely dink for the equaliser (40’). After the break, however, Wolfsburg looked more assured, controlling proceedings and getting their rewarded through Jakub Kaminski (65’) – holding out in the final half hour to secure their place in the last 16.

Hoffenheim dominate Schalke

These two sides had met in the Bundesliga just four days ago, in a clash that saw Hoffenheim come out 3-0 winners. Unfortunately for Schalke, this clash played out almost identically, with waves of Hoffenheim pressure from the off. Munas Dabbur didn’t wait long to put his side in front (5’), before Angelino scored his first for the club (17’) and Dabbur doubled his tally (43’). The second half was almost the same, as defenders Ozan Kabak (51’) and Pavel Kaderabek (63’) added Hoffenheim’s fourth and fifth respectively, with Dominick Drexler’s strike (70’) a small consolation for the visitors.

created by mmc/dr,sp