Raum called-up to replace Gosens

RB Leipzig’s defender David Raum has been called-up to replace Robin Gosens in the Germany national team squad for their upcoming international fixtures against Turkey and Austria. 1. FC Union Berlin’s Robin Gosens is now unavailable since he is expecting the birth of his second child shortly.

Germany will face off against Turkey on Saturday 18th November (20:45 CET) in Berlin, before taking on Austria away from home in Vienna on Tuesday 21st November (20:45 CET). National team coach Julian Nagelsmann announced his squad for the two games this morning.