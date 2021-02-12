Krumbiegel will be replaced in the DFB squad by her Hoffenheim teammate Rall.

Rall to replace injured Krumbiegel

Paulina Krumbiegel (TSG Hoffenheim) will miss both of Germany Women’s next two games against Belgium in Aachen on 21st February (18:00 CET) and the Netherlands in Venlo on 24th February (18:30 CET) due to a muscular problem. Maximiliane Rall, also from TSG Hoffenheim, will replace her in the squad for these matches.

Germany Women start preparations for the first two matches of the year on Monday in Düsseldorf.

