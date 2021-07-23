Ragnar Ache: “Have something to make up for now”

Ache (l.): "We want to show our fans what we’re capable of."

Ragnar Ache was called up to Germany’s Olympic squad as a replacement, before scoring in the opening 4-2 defeat to Brazil. In an interview with DFB.de editor Karl Evers, the 22-year-old spoke about his goal, the disappointment after the game and looks ahead to his side’s upcoming match against Saudi Arabia on Sunday (13:30 CEST).

DFB.de: Mr. Ache, how are you feeling the day after the defeat?

Ragnar Ache: It still hurts, even a day later, to have started the tournament with a defeat like that. However, we need to pick ourselves up and continue on.

DFB.de: Why did the team struggle to find their way into the game during the first half?

Ache: We played with too much fear. You had the feeling that Brazil were free to do whatever they wanted to. That changed during the second half, as we became a bit stronger and scored twice.

DFB.de: What was the mood in the dressing room during half time?

Ache: The coach said a few words, but us players also spoke with one another and gave each other some motivation. That was key going into the second half.

DFB.de: You scored to cut the deficit to 3-2, raising hopes of maybe being able to manage a draw, despite being a man down.

Ache: Yes, definitely. I barely even thought about how were were playing with a man less. After my goal, I was confident that we would be able to equalise. To lose 4-2 in the end was disappointing, but also due to us only have 10 players on the pitch and the high risk we were taking.

DFB.de: Was it still a special feeling for you, to score at the Olympics and against Brazil, to boot?

Ache: Definitely. There’s also the fact that I was only called up late and hadn’t been expecting to travel to the Olympics with the team. Every athlete dreams of competing here. To score in my first game and to have it be against Brazil was an incredible feeling. Despite the defeat, it’s something I will never forget.

DFB.de: What lessons have the team been able to draw from the game?

Ache: We saw how we shouldn’t play. That’s the most important conclusion. There are also a few more details that the coaching staff will go over with us during the video analysis so that we do better against Saudi Arabia.

DFB.de: The game against Saudi Arabia is coming up soon, on Sunday. How are you feeling ahead of the game?

Ache: We have something to make up for now and want to show our fans what we’re capable of.

created by dfb/asv