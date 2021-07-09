Ragnar Ache and Keven Schlotterbeck called up for the Olympics

Together with coach Stefan Kuntz, the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DSB) has called up Ragnar Ache (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Keven Schlotterbeck (SC Freiburg) for the football tournament at the Olympics (23rd July – 7th August 2021).

The pair have been called up because of two players dropping out. Josha Vagnoman (Hamburger SV) has pulled out due to an injury, while Niklas Dorsch has decided not to travel to Japan having just signed for FC Augsburg on Thursday.

Stefan Kuntz commented: “I’m really thankful to Eintracht Frankfurt and SC Freiburg for supporting us for the tournament by allowing us to call up their players. This certainly wasn’t a given considering it was at such short notice.”

Team departure on Tuesday

The 19-man Germany squad will meet up in Frankfurt am Main on Monday and then fly to Japan the following day. They will complete a training camp in Wakayama to prepare for the tournament, including a friendly against Honduras on 17th July (10:00 CEST). Kuntz’s team’s first group game is on 22nd July (13:30 CEST) against Brazil in Yokohama.